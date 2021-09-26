Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Harry and Meghan meet UN official ahead of concert calling for vaccine equity

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 6:11 am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken about vaccine equity with a United Nations official before they join a concert in New York set up to promote the topic.

Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Amina Mohammed said she has been speaking to Harry and Meghan about the issue among other fields they “care about deeply” including climate action and mental health.

This comes ahead of their attendance at Global Citizen Live, which is being staged in New York’s Central Park and around the world, and calls on leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy.

The couple were pictured in front of the UN logo alongside Ms Mohammed on Saturday, with Meghan wearing a beige blouse and trousers with an auburn jacket, and Harry wearing a black suit and blue tie.

Ms Mohammed, the former environment minister for Nigeria, shared the picture in a tweet, saying: “In conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Sharing how to engage on issues we care about deeply: climate action, women’s economic empowerment, mental well-being, youth engagement and vaccine equity.”

The UN is hosting the 76th General Assembly, which has been attended by global leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Global Citizen Live is one of several shows being held in cities from London to Lagos by the organisation Global Citizen, with artists including Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Metallica and Coldplay scheduled to perform.

Harry and Meghan’s visit is their first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June, and their first major public trip post-Megxit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal