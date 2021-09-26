Harry and Meghan meet UN official ahead of concert calling for vaccine equity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken about vaccine equity with a United Nations official before they join a concert in New York set up to promote the topic.

Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Amina Mohammed said she has been speaking to Harry and Meghan about the issue among other fields they “care about deeply” including climate action and mental health.

This comes ahead of their attendance at Global Citizen Live, which is being staged in New York’s Central Park and around the world, and calls on leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy.

The couple were pictured in front of the UN logo alongside Ms Mohammed on Saturday, with Meghan wearing a beige blouse and trousers with an auburn jacket, and Harry wearing a black suit and blue tie.

Ms Mohammed, the former environment minister for Nigeria, shared the picture in a tweet, saying: “In conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Sharing how to engage on issues we care about deeply: climate action, women’s economic empowerment, mental well-being, youth engagement and vaccine equity.”

The UN is hosting the 76th General Assembly, which has been attended by global leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Global Citizen Live is one of several shows being held in cities from London to Lagos by the organisation Global Citizen, with artists including Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Metallica and Coldplay scheduled to perform.

Harry and Meghan’s visit is their first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June, and their first major public trip post-Megxit.