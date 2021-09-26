Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

Curtis Jones hoped his goal at Brentford would prove decisive for Liverpool

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 12:35 pm
Curtis Jones enjjoyed his own goal (PA)
Curtis Jones admitted he was disappointed that his sizzling strike at Brentford did not earn Liverpool all three points.

The midfielder lashed Liverpool in front in the Premier League contest with a fierce drive which flew into the net via a slight deflection.

But Brentford substitute Yoane Wissa finished from close range eight minutes from time to secure a 3-3 draw for the hosts.

Brentford v Liverpool – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson, left, congratulates Curtis Jones after the latter’s goal (Adam Davy/PA)

The Reds are a point clear at the top of the table but left west London with the feeling it should have been three.

“I got the ball and came inside and it opened up, so I saw the goal and I just hit it. I was fortunate enough that it went in,” Jones told Liverpool’s website.

“But I’m disappointed that we never came away with all three points and we’ll definitely be going for them in the next game.

“We came here and we played well but they’re a good side as well, so I thought a draw was actually fair. They’re a very good side, they were hard to play against, so fair play to Brentford.

“That’s what happens, you know – it’s the Premier League and the teams are all good. If you’re not at 100 per cent, you get punished.”

Ethan Pinnock had fired Brentford into an early lead but goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah – his 100th in the Premier League for Liverpool – put the visitors in control.

Brentford v Liverpool – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Brentford manager Thomas Frank enjoyed the game (Adam Davy/PA)

However, Vitaly Janelt headed Brentford’s first equaliser and after Jones’ strike, Wissa earned a deserved point from a breathless encounter.

“We just tried to present ourselves in the best possible way,” said delighted Bees boss Thomas Frank.

“I spoke to the players and I said we need to be brave and we need to show the attitude. Be humble, but make sure we’re brave and don’t have regrets against a big team.”

