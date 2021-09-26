Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rory McIlroy gives Europe ideal start as they seek dramatic Ryder Cup revival

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 5:46 pm
Rory McIlroy got Europe off to a strong start on the final day of the Ryder Cup (Anthony Behar/PA).
A woefully out-of-form Rory McIlroy gave Europe’s Ryder Cup team the immediate boost they needed as they sought to pull off another miracle on the final day at Whistling Straits.

Trailing 11-5, Padraig Harrington’s team needed a comeback greater than the one the Europeans pulled off at Medinah in 2012 and he put his faith in McIlroy to lead from the front.

The Northern Irishman, on a run of five successive defeats, started as if he meant business with his opening drive just short of the green at the 350-yard first.

Xander Schauffele also found the front fringe but, while McIlroy chipped to five feet and holed for birdie, his opponent missed from closer range and Europe were one up.

“Clearly Rory is a champion so let him go a lead,” Harrington told Sky Sports.

“He has led this team quite a bit and has done a job amongst the team so why not? Put him out there and see what he can do.

“If he can take Xander down, who is obviously playing well, that is a great bit of inspiration for the team.

“He wanted it (the first spot), that’s for sure, but it was our decision at the end of the day. Everyone is happy with where they are playing for sure.”

