Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
News / World

On This Day in 2008: Newcastle confirm Joe Kinnear as their new interim manager

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 6:47 pm
Joe Kinnear was the surprise choice as Newcastle’s interim manager in September 2008 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Joe Kinnear was the surprise choice as Newcastle’s interim manager in September 2008 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Joe Kinnear predicted the imminent return of Kevin Keegan after being unveiled as Newcastle’s new manager on an interim basis in September 2008.

In a major surprise, Magpies owner Mike Ashley asked the 61-year-old Wimbledon boss to take over after Terry Venables rejected the offer of the temporary post.

Keegan’s resignation three weeks earlier led to mass fan protests and Kinnear was firm in belief that he would act as a stop-gap until the club was sold, paving the way for Keegan’s return alongside Alan Shearer.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Newcastle United v Wigan Athletic – St James’ Park
Joe KInnear launched a tirade of abuse towards the media (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I think the club’s going to be sold at the beginning of October and (caretaker-manager) Chris Hughton needs all the help he can get,” Kinnear told Radio 5 Live.

“So if I can get in there and get a few results together until obviously the two main people are named, I assume from the new people coming in they will be Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer.”

Four days into the job, Kinnear launched to an expletive-ridden tirade against the media ahead of his first official match in charge against Everton.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Newcastle United v Middlesbrough – St James’ Park
Alan Shearer replaced Joe Kinnear on a short-term basis  in February 2009 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In the press conference Kinnear used 52 swear words and said members of the press were “c****” and “f****** out of order” in relation to stories he claimed were not accurate.

In an edited version, he said: “I will stand up and fight for myself in any corner. You’re not going to frighten me in any manner.

“Whatever you do, or whatever headlines you run, you’re not going to embarrass me.

“I’m not going to stand for it. I’ve come up here for a simple chance to prove myself. Get off my back and let me get on with my job. That’s all I ask.”

Kinnear’s initial contract was extended before he was named as the club’s permanent manager in November. He stood down for health reasons in February, and was replaced on a short-term basis by Alan Shearer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]