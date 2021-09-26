Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Europe claim fourth successive Laver Cup title with big win over World team

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 7:15 pm
Team Europe claimed Laver Cup victory again (Elise Amendola/AP)
Team Europe maintained their unbeaten record in the Laver Cup with a thumping victory over Team World in Boston.

Leading 11-1 overnight in the Ryder Cup-style event, Europe needed just one win from the four matches scheduled on Sunday to make it four straight titles.

And the doubles pairing of Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Russian Andrey Rublev obliged with a 6-2 6-7 (4) 10-3 win against American Reilly Opelka and Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The previous three editions had gone down to the wire despite the disparity in rankings between the two sides but this time Europe triumphed with room to spare.

Hubert Hurkacz won his third title of the season with a 7-6 (2) 6-3 victory over Pablo Carreno Busta at the Moselle Open in Metz.

The top-seeded Pole did not drop a set all week and rallied from a break down in the opening set to see off his Spanish opponent.

There was a first-time champion at the Astana Open as South Korean Kwon Soon-woo defeated Australia’s James Duckworth 7-6 (6) 6-3.

Kwon is the second South Korean man to win a tour-level crown in the Open era after Lee Hyung-taik.

The 23-year-old said on atptour.com: “I am just really, really happy to win today. It was a tough match against James. He served really well and played very well and I tried to focus every single point.”

It has been a brilliant week, too, for Duckworth, who is in the best form of his career at the age of 29 after undergoing eight operations on his elbow, foot and shoulder.

