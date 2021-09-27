Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Ryder Cup day three: USA storm to record victory at Whistling Straits

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 1:09 am
Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington, at right alongside Paul Casey, during a press conference after their heavy defeat to Team USA (Anthony Behar/PA)
Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington, at right alongside Paul Casey, during a press conference after their heavy defeat to Team USA (Anthony Behar/PA)

Europe captain Padraig Harrington admitted his side had simply been outplayed as the United States regained the Ryder Cup with a record-breaking performance at Whistling Straits.

Trailing 11-5 heading into Sunday’s 12 singles matches, Harrington’s side needed a comeback greater than 2012’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’ to retain the trophy, with the home side requiring just three-and-a-half points.

But although Rory McIlroy belatedly found some form to beat Xander Schauffele in the opening match, the scoreboard was soon a sea of American red as Steve Stricker’s side stormed to an utterly dominant 19-9 victory, the biggest winning margin in the modern era.

“It’s a tough loss for us but the US played well, they outplayed us,” Harrington said. “They were a strong team that got their plan right and got some momentum going.”

The writing had been on the wall over the first two days of US dominance and victories for Scottie Scheffler – over the previously unbeaten Jon Rahm – Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau made it 14-6 before it fell to Collin Morikawa to effectively secure victory with eight matches still on the course.

The Open champion’s birdie on the 17th guaranteed him half a point against Viktor Hovland – subsequently confirmed on the last – and the home celebrations, which Justin Thomas had started by downing beer on the first tee on Saturday afternoon, could officially begin.

Shot of the day

Bryson DeChambeau started his singles match against Sergio Garcia in explosive fashion by driving the green on the first and holing a long putt for eagle.

Moment of the day

After three straight defeats and being left out of a session for the first time in his Ryder Cup career, Rory McIlroy struggled to hold back the tears after winning his singles match against Xander Schauffele.

Statistic of the day

Top statistician Justin Ray emphasises the dominance of the US team.

Quote of the day

“I’ve never cried about what I’ve done as an individual, I couldn’t give a s***.” – Rory McIlroy, who once described the Ryder Cup as an exhibition, reveals how much the contest now means to him.

Tweet of the day

The United States team were clearly enjoying themselves in their post-event press conference.

What’s next?

Europe will have the chance to regain the trophy at Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy in September 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal