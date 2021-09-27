Friends and family flock to Long Island to mourn Gabby Petito

Lines of mourners have paid their respects for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend.

Among those who congregated in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometres) east of New York City, were family members, friends, co-workers and people who were touched by Miss Petito’s story even though they did not know her.

“She was a beautiful soul; she was full of life, always smiling,” said Desiree Keeffe, a friend of Miss Petito’s mother, Nicole.

“She gave you love. She was just a beautiful soul. She touched everybody like she did now.”

People attend the funeral home viewing of Gabby Petito at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Two fire trucks were positioned one on either side of the funeral home, each with its ladder extended, and a line of firefighters was seen filing into the building.

Across the street, a chain link fence was adorned with posters featuring Miss Petito’s image and messages such as: “She touched the world.”

Miss Petito was reported missing on September 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while she and Brian Laundrie visited parks in the West.

Her body was discovered last Sunday in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming. Mr Laundrie and Miss Petito grew up on Long Island but in recent years moved to Florida.

Inside the funeral home, dozens of floral arrangements and childhood photos of Miss Petito lined the walls, some capturing her travels.

One floral arrangement sent from Norwalk, Connecticut, read: “I don’t know you but your story broke me.”

Mourners were greeted with a placard bearing a poem titled “Let it Be” that began with the line: “Do not grieve for me for I am free.”

Gabby Petito’s stepdad Jim Schmidt, left, exits Moloney’s Funeral Home after the viewing (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Miss Petito’s death has been classified as homicide, meaning she was killed by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming have not disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results.

The couple posted online about their trip in a white Ford Transit van converted into a camper.

They got into a physical altercation on August 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop for a possible domestic violence case.

Ultimately, police there decided to separate the quarrelling couple for the night. But no charges were filed, and no serious injuries were reported.

Investigators have been searching for Mr Laundrie in Florida, and searched his parents’ home in North Port, about 35 miles (56 kilometres) south of Sarasota.

On Thursday, federal officials in Wyoming charged Mr Laundrie with unauthorised use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorised withdrawals or charges worth more than 1,000 dollars (£ during the period in which Miss Petito went missing. They did not say who the card belonged to.