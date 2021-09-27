Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Friends and family flock to Long Island to mourn Gabby Petito

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 4:41 am
A woman places a decoration near a poster after attending the funeral home viewing of Gabby Petito at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Lines of mourners have paid their respects for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend.

Among those who congregated in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometres) east of New York City, were family members, friends, co-workers and people who were touched by Miss Petito’s story even though they did not know her.

“She was a beautiful soul; she was full of life, always smiling,” said Desiree Keeffe, a friend of Miss Petito’s mother, Nicole.

“She gave you love. She was just a beautiful soul. She touched everybody like she did now.”

CORRECTION Missing Traveler
People attend the funeral home viewing of Gabby Petito at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Two fire trucks were positioned one on either side of the funeral home, each with its ladder extended, and a line of firefighters was seen filing into the building.

Across the street, a chain link fence was adorned with posters featuring Miss Petito’s image and messages such as: “She touched the world.”

Miss Petito was reported missing on September 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while she and Brian Laundrie visited parks in the West.

Her body was discovered last Sunday in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming. Mr Laundrie and Miss Petito grew up on Long Island but in recent years moved to Florida.

Inside the funeral home, dozens of floral arrangements and childhood photos of Miss Petito lined the walls, some capturing her travels.

One floral arrangement sent from Norwalk, Connecticut, read: “I don’t know you but your story broke me.”

Mourners were greeted with a placard bearing a poem titled “Let it Be” that began with the line: “Do not grieve for me for I am free.”

Missing Traveler
Gabby Petito’s stepdad Jim Schmidt, left, exits Moloney’s Funeral Home after the viewing (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Miss Petito’s death has been classified as homicide, meaning she was killed by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming have not disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results.

The couple posted online about their trip in a white Ford Transit van converted into a camper.

They got into a physical altercation on August 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop for a possible domestic violence case.

Ultimately, police there decided to separate the quarrelling couple for the night. But no charges were filed, and no serious injuries were reported.

Investigators have been searching for Mr Laundrie in Florida, and searched his parents’ home in North Port, about 35 miles (56 kilometres) south of Sarasota.

On Thursday, federal officials in Wyoming charged Mr Laundrie with unauthorised use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorised withdrawals or charges worth more than 1,000 dollars (£ during the period in which Miss Petito went missing. They did not say who the card belonged to.

