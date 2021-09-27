The sporting weekend in pictures

The Ryder Cup took centre stage this weekend, and it was a dominant performance from the USA at Whistling Straits.

Lewis Hamilton claimed a landmark victory at the Russian Grand Prix but Anthony Joshua suffered a painful defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk while there were some big stories in the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the weekend in pictures.

Team USA celebrate with the Ryder Cup trophy after their crushing victory over Europe at Whistling Straits (Anthony Behar/PA)

Europe’s Tommy Fleetwood looking downcast during a press conference after Europe’s Ryder Cup defeat (Anthony Behar/PA)

A jubilant Xander Schauffele slides down an embankment hill on his way to the podium after Team USA’s Ryder Cup win (Anthony Behar/PA)

Oleksandr Usyk (left) claimed a dominant points victory over Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)

Anthony Joshua’s battle scars were on show in his post-fight press conference (Nick Potts/PA)

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. leads into the first corner at the start of the Russian Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi (Sergei Grits/AP)

Lewis Hamilton claimed his 100th Formula One victory (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

Brentford’s Sergi Canos and manager Thomas Frank celebrate their 3-3 draw with Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City’s Ruben Dias shows his delight at the final whistle against Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (centre) reacts to his missed penalty against Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Arsenal’s third goal in a dominant victory over neighbours Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

England’s Tammy Beaumont raises her bat after scoring a century in the one-day international against New Zealand at Canterbury (Steven Paston/PA)

Chelsea’s Drew Spence celebrates her goal in the 6-1 victory over Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Elisa Balsamo of Italy crosses the finish line ahead of Marianne Vos to win the women’s road race at the World Road Cycling Championships (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Nick Kyrgios hits a serve during the Laver Cup in Boston (Elise Amendola/AP)

Sara Cox (centre) became the first woman to referee a Premiership rugby match when she took charge of Harlequins’ clash with Worcester (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Julian Alaphilippe successfully defended his road race title at the World Road Cycling Championships (Olivier Matthys/AP)