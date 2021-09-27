Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Riverdale star KJ Apa and partner Clara Berry welcome their first child

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 8:36 am
Riverdale star KJ Apa and partner Clara Berry welcome their first child (Netflix)
Riverdale star KJ Apa and partner Clara Berry welcome their first child (Netflix)

Riverdale star KJ Apa has welcomed his first child with partner Clara Berry.

Berry, who is a fashion model, announced the news on Instagram with a photo of their newborn son’s hand holding her fingers.

New Zealand-born Apa, 24, reshared Berry’s post to his Instagram story, which announced their son was born on September 23 and has been named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.

Berry wrote on Instagram: “Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September.

“He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

Apa plays the lead character of Archie Andrews in the Netflix hit Riverdale.

Famous friends including his Riverdale co-stars sent their congratulations on social media.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, commented: “Can’t wait to meet him, congratulations” and added heart and heart-eye emojis.

Camila Mendes, who plays Apa’s on-and-off love interest in the show, added: “such a beautiful name. congrats clara!!”, while Madelaine Petsch, who stars as Cheryl Blossom, wrote: “Congrats mama!!!!”

Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz and also recently welcomed a son, added a string of crying and heart emojis and said “River’s new bestie!! #boymom”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]