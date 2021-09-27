Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / World

How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher and Juan Mangel Fangio

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 11:09 am
Juan Manuel Fangio, left, won five world titles while Lewis Hamilton, centre, and Michael Schumacher have seven each (Lars Baron/PA/FIA)
Juan Manuel Fangio, left, won five world titles while Lewis Hamilton, centre, and Michael Schumacher have seven each (Lars Baron/PA/FIA)

Lewis Hamilton recorded his 100th Formula One race win in Russia on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver is the first man to achieve the feat, having passed Michael Schumacher’s previous record of 91 last season.

They have seven world titles apiece, with Juan Manuel Fangio the only other drivers to win five, and here the PA news agency compares the trio’s key statistics.

Lewis Hamilton

Most Formula One grand prix wins
Lewis Hamilton is the first man to a century of grand prix wins (PA graphic)

Titles: 7
Starts: 281
Wins: 100
Poles: 81
Podiums: 176
Fastest laps: 57
Win ratio: 36 per cent

Formula One’s first black driver became its youngest world champion when he won his first title in 2008 – a record since broken by Sebastian Vettel – and over a decade later he stands as arguably the greatest driver in its history.

He won a record-equalling seventh drivers’ championship last season, his fourth in succession, as well as breaking Schumacher’s record for race wins and also has more pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver.

He has achieved all that in fewer grands prix than Schumacher to boot, winning more than a third of the races he has entered.

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher – British Grand Prix
Michael Schumacher and Ferrari dominated the early 2000s (Nick Potts/PA)

Titles: 7
Starts: 306
Wins: 91
Poles: 68
Podiums: 155
Fastest laps: 77
Win ratio: 30 per cent

The German was the sport’s marquee name throughout the 1990s and much of the 2000s and had memorable – albeit often controversial – title battles with the likes of Damon Hill, Mika Hakkinen and Jacques Villeneuve.

He won his first two titles with Benetton before moving on to Ferrari, where he won five in a row from 2000 onwards – a Formula One record which Hamilton is competing to match this season.

He retired also holding records for most titles, wins, pole positions and podium finishes, all since matched or broken by Hamilton. Schumacher, whose son Mick now races in F1, suffered a serious skiing accident in 2013 and was placed in a medically-induced coma. Little is known of his current condition.

Juan Manuel Fangio

Juan Manuel Fangio in the French Grand Prix
Juan Manuel Fangio won five world titles in only seven seasons (PA)

Titles: 5
Starts: 51
Wins: 24
Poles: 29
Podiums: 35
Fastest laps: 23
Win ratio: 47 per cent

Racing in a very different era, Fangio won his titles in an extraordinarily dominant seven-year span – which included a full season, 1952, missed as he recovered from a life-threatening crash and a 1957 grand prix in Cuba when he was absent having been kidnapped by political protesters.

His tallies of race wins, poles et al are therefore significantly lower than those of his counterparts but his winning ratio puts them in the shade. He also remains the oldest F1 world champion after winning in 1957 aged 46.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal