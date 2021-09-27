Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Netflix confirms raunchy drama Sex/Life will return for second series

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 3:17 pm
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos in Sex/Life (Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos in Sex/Life (Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Raunchy drama Sex/Life will return for a second series, Netflix has confirmed.

The Netflix hit follows Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) as she becomes dissatisfied in her marriage to the loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and begins to fantasise about her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Brad, played by Shahi’s real-life boyfriend Adam Demos.

The series flashes back to her free-spirited youth living in New York with her best friend and the passionate exploits she shared with her former lover.

The series was featured on Celebrity Gogglebox in the UK, as the famous viewers were left open-mouthed at one explicit scene featuring a nude Brad in the shower.

The show was also a hit on TikTok, where users shared videos of their friends’ reaction as they watched the same scene.

A tweet from Netflix said: “Sex/Life has been renewed for Season 2!

“The first season was watched by 67 Million households — and 20 million of us rewound *that* scene at least once.”

Shahi previously said she was hopeful the show would return for a second instalment, writing on Instagram: “Fingers crossed! We’ve been in the top ten for over a week in 86 countries, including the US and that’s bananas!”

Demos also confirmed the news of the second series on Instagram, saying the new episodes were “coming soon”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal