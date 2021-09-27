Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sumo great Hakuho retires age 36

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 6:13 pm
Hakuho’s retirement marks the end of an era in the history of sumo (Kyodo News via AP)
Sumo great Hakuho is retiring at the age of 36, marking the end of an era in Japanese traditional sport.

The Mongolian-born Yokozuna, or grand champion, Hakuho has won a record 45 tournaments, including 16 perfect victories, which is also a record.

He has decided to retire because of a right knee injury, according to Japan’s NHK national television.

He achieved 1,187 wins, an all-time record in sumo.

Hakuho
Hakuho, left, started his sumo career in Japan at the age of 15 (Kyodo News via AP)

Yokozuna Deliberation Council chairman Hironori Yano told a news conference that he learned of Hakuho’s intention to quit from his stable master.

Hakuho is expected to submit a formal retirement document later.

Born Munkhbat Davaajargal in 1985, he is the son of a silver medal-winner for Mongolia in freestyle wrestling at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

Hakuho came to Japan at the age of 15 to start his sumo career.

He debuted in 2001 and won his first title in the makuuchi top division five years later before reaching the highest rank of Yokozuna in July 2007, aged 22.

In the 2000s, Hakuho and rival Mongolian champion Asashoryu entertained fans with their respective good guy versus bad guy images.

Hakuho obtained Japanese citizenship in 2019, earning the right to set up and run his sumo stable after retirement to train wrestlers.

Hakuho had a knee operation in March.

In July, he won the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament, the only one he competed in this year after missing all or part of the last six competitions.

During his 21-year career, Hakuho competed in 1,019 bouts as Yokozuna, winning 899 of them.

Hakuho broke sumo great Taiho’s record of 33 tournament victories in January 2015.

He fought in his 1,000th bout in July 2020, becoming sumo’s longest-serving Yokozuna.

His retirement will leave only one wrestler, Terunofuji, at sumo’s top rank.

