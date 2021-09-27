Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I never thought about taking anyone’s place,’ says Diogo Jota

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 7:58 pm
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota did not arrive at Anfield intent on splitting up their famed front three (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota insists he never arrived at Anfield thinking about displacing their established famed front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The Portugal international will reach the first anniversary of his maiden goal for the club when he returns to former side Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

While the point of his £45million move made sense to Liverpool as it brought in a strong back-up to their forward stars, the challenge the 24-year-old faced was considerable.

However, he announced himself with a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta in early November and with Firmino’s form being patchy over the last 12 months Jota has become an important part of Liverpool’s attacking options.

“Obviously I knew they were one of the best three attacking trios in the world but I never thought about coming and taking anyone’s place,” said Jota, who has scored 16 goals in 37 matches for the club despite having missed three months with a knee problem in the middle of last season.

“I thought about giving my best in training and in games and then it’s up to the manager to decide.

“It’s always useful when you have those kind of players to help you because what we want is to win and only if you have good players are you able to do that.”

Jota has scored three in six matches this season and Klopp is more than happy with the contribution he has made so far.

“He’s an exceptional player. I’m really happy we signed him. He is a really strong personality, you cannot know about that before you met the person, but he is a really impressive, mature, young man,” said the manager.

“That makes it enjoyable to work with him. We spoke about it from time to time that it’s not easy to improve us but Diogo did that, definitely.

“He has scored important goals. He is a player made for our style: pretty intense, technically good, really fast, good in the air, both feet really good.

“Diogo is a very interesting package and I am really happy we saw that and could realise the transfer. That has helped us a lot.”

