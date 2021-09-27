Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Biden gets Covid-19 booster shot after authorisation

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 11:44 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 12:12 am
President Joe Biden receives a booster shot (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Joe Biden has received his Covid-19 booster shot, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older.

“The most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated,” Mr Biden said before getting the booster, adding that he did not have side effects after his first or second shots.

Mr Biden, 78, got his first shot on December 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on January 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden.

It was not immediately clear whether the first lady, who is 70, would also receive the booster dose on Monday.

Speaking on Friday after the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorised the Pfizer booster, Mr Biden told reporters, “It’s hard to acknowledge I’m over 65, but I’ll be getting my booster shot.”

Mr Biden emerged as a champion of booster doses in the summer, as the US experienced a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from the more transmissible Delta variant.

While the vast majority of cases continue to occur among unvaccinated people, regulators pointed to evidence from Israel and early studies in the US showing that protection against so-called breakthrough cases was vastly improved by a third dose of the Pfizer shot.

But the aggressive American push for boosters, before many poorer nations have been able to provide even a modicum of protection for their most vulnerable populations, has drawn condemnation from the World Health Organisation and some aid groups, which have called on the US to pause third shots to free up supply for the global vaccination effort.

Mr Biden said last week that the US was purchasing another 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine — for a total of one billion over the coming year — to donate to less well off nations.

Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorised boosters — but they are expected to in the coming weeks.

Regulators are also expecting data about the safety and efficacy of a booster for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot soon.

At least 2.66 million Americans have received booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine since mid-August, according to the CDC.

About 100 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 through the Pfizer shot. US regulators recommend getting the boosters at least six months after the second shot of the initial two-dose series.

