Egg thrown at Macron during food trade fair

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 11:50 pm
French president Emmanuel Macron, left, at the food fair (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP)
French president Emmanuel Macron was hit on the shoulder with an egg thrown at him by a man during a visit to an international food trade fair in the city of Lyon.

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows Mr Macron walking through the crowd when an egg bounces off him without breaking.

Two bodyguards can be seen immediately getting closer to the president to protect his shoulders.

Screengrab showing an egg being thrown towards Mr Macron
The video also shows a man being taken away from the scene by other bodyguards.

Reporters at the scene heard Mr Macron saying: “If he has something to tell me, then he can come.”

No details have been released by authorities about the identity of the man or his motivations.

Earlier this year, in June, Mr Macron was slapped in the face by a man as he was greeting the public in a small town in southeastern France. He then denounced “violence” and “stupidity”.

Mr Macron poses for a selfie at the fair
The slap prompted a wide show of support for France’s head of state from politicians across the ideological spectrum.

Mr Macron, like his predecessors, enjoys spending time in meet-and-greets with members of the public.

Called “crowd baths” in French, they have long been a staple of French politics.

A little over six months before France’s next presidential election, Mr Macron, 43, has not yet announced his re-election bid but is expected to do so.

