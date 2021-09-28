Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

What is the #FreeBritney movement?

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 2:52 am
A dedicated group of Britney Spears supporters has led the campaign to end the singer’s conservatorship (Paul Faith/PA)
Dedicated members of the #FreeBritney movement could see a landmark moment in their idol’s conservatorship during a much-anticipated court hearing.

On Wednesday, a judge could rule the father of Britney Spears should be removed from his role overseeing the pop superstar’s estate, after 13 years in charge.

Jamie Spears, 69, has agreed to step aside, but gave no timeframe for doing so and argued there was no grounds for his termination.

Britney Spears conservatorship
What could be another pivotal hearing in the conservatorship of Britney Spears is set to take place in Los Angeles on Wednesday (PA)

The singer’s legal team argue he should be removed immediately and say his remaining in post is not in the best interests of Spears, 39.

Jamie’s removal would be a cause of celebration for #FreeBritney supporters, a vocal group of fans calling for the conservatorship to be wound up.

They have alleged Spears’s career has been mismanaged and said she is well enough to look after herself.

Members gather in downtown Los Angeles for each hearing, carrying placards bearing slogans critical of Jamie while chanting in support of the singer.

And the group is influential online, with the star’s fans following proceedings from around the world using the #FreeBritney hashtag.

Free Britney supporters
Supporters of the #FreeBritney movement regularly attend court hearings in Los Angeles (PA)

Jamie has previously dismissed the group as being populated by “conspiracy theorists” but Spears shared her support in legal papers filed in September 2020.

The FreeBritney.Net website was launched in 2009 and has followed the case since.

It includes updates on the ongoing legal proceedings, profiles on those involved and resources on conservatorships – complex legal arrangements usually reserved for the very old or ill.

The website stresses the anonymity of those in the movement.

A statement reads: “No one leads this grassroots movement, therefore none can comment on behalf of the movement.”

Free Britney placard
#FreeBritney supporters bring signs to court hearings (PA)

Another key plank in the campaign to end the conservatorship is the long-running Britney’s Gram podcast.

Hosted by comedians Tess Barker and Barbara Gray, it dissects the star’s Instagram posts.

However, in April 2019 the hosts recorded an “emergency” episode of the podcast featuring an anonymous paralegal who claimed to have insider knowledge of the case.

It was alleged Spears was being forced to get mental health treatment against her will.

The episode brought wider attention to the case.

And there are many celebrity supporters of the #FreeBritney movement.

Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, Drew Barrymore, Cher, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian West have all shared their backing for the star.

