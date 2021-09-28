Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danish toy giant Lego builds up £720m net profit as sales soar

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 8:31 am
Lego has seen sales soar (LEGO Foundation/PA)
Danish toy company Lego has said it saw sales soar by 36%, revenue grow by 46% to 23 billion kroner (£2.63 billion) and net profit go up 140% to 6.3 billion kroner (£720m) during the first half of 2021.

“I am super happy with this result,” CEO Niels Christiansen said. “We have seen a giant leap.”

He called it “a unique and strong result”.

In its earning report, the privately held group saw its operating profit more than double — up 104% to 8 billion kroner (£910m) compared to the same period a year ago — despite significant investments in long-term initiatives.

The operating profit for the six months that ended June 30 also was offset by increased freight and raw material costs.

Mr Christiansen said Lego benefited from fewer Covid-19-related restrictions compared with 2020 as factories operated uninterrupted and most retail stores reopened.

He noted that, during the pandemic, “our competitors had the same challenges as us. Our good result comes as a consequence of a long-term strategy”.

All market groups delivered double-digit consumer sales growth.

Headquartered in Billund, western Denmark, Lego produces in Mexico for its American markets and in China for its Asian market.

The production for Europe comes from factories in the Czech Republic and in Denmark.

Looking ahead, Mr Christiansen said “we continue to see strong demand for our products”.

“We expect top-line growth to stabilise to more sustainable levels as people return to pre-pandemic spending patterns,” he said.

“This trend, combined with our plans to accelerate re-investments into the future of the business, is expected to result in more normalised profit levels moving forward.”

Lego was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen and its name is derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean “Play Well”.

The brand name was created without knowing that the word lego in Latin means “I assemble”.

Lego does not publish quarterly reports.

