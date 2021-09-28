UEFA requests removal of Madrid judge at centre of Super League legal dispute

Brent oil soars above $80 as global energy crunch shakes markets Brent oil roared above $80 a barrel, the latest milestone in a global energy crisis, on signs that demand is running ahead of supply and depleting inventories.

Jadestone celebrates Montara oil success off Australia Asia Pacific-focused Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) today said it has successfully tied the Montara H6 development well into the Montara field facilities offshore Australia in the Timor Sea and started production.

United sees “so much opportunity” with drilling on the rise It is the “greatest time to be in the industry”, United Oil & Gas CEO Brian Larkin told Energy Voice, following the announcement of the company’s interim results.