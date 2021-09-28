News / World Around 20 hurt after explosion in Swedish apartment block By Press Association September 28, 2021, 10:49 am Smoke billows from an apartment building after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg (TT via AP) Up to 20 people have been injured, three of them seriously, after an explosion in an apartment building in the Swedish city of Gothenburg. Hundreds of people were evacuated after the blast, which took place at 5am (4am BST) in the Annedal district of Sweden’s second largest city, the TT news agency said. The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning (TT via AP) Rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments as a result of the blast. Jon Pile, operations manager at the greater Gothenburg rescue service, said: “It was burning in several places in the property and in several apartments, after the explosion.” The cause of the explosion is still unknown but police have initiated a preliminary investigation and will access the building once the fires are under control, according to TT. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal VJ Day: The courage and sacrifice of north-east PoWs who built the ‘Death Railway’ One dead and four missing after explosion at German industrial park Search for bodies concludes at site of collapsed Florida apartment block Four more bodies found in rubble of collapsed Florida apartment block