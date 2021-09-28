Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lava from Spanish island volcano quickens pace towards sea

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 10:57 am
Lava flows from a volcano on La Palma (AP)
Lava flowing from an erupting volcano on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands has picked up pace on its way to the sea and is now within about 2,600ft (800 metres) of the shoreline, officials said.

While one of the two rivers of lava on the island has slowed down, the other is hotter and more fluid and is bearing down on the small town of Todoque, forcing evacuations, the Canary Islands emergency volcano response department said.

Officials have been expecting the lava to reach the Atlantic Ocean, but the eruption has been erratic.

La Palma eruption
The lava flow has destroyed 500 buildings and displaced more than 6,000 people since last week (AP)

After calming down on Monday, the volcano became more explosive again overnight.

When the molten rock eventually meets the sea water it could trigger explosions and the release of toxic gas, though authorities say they do not expect the slow-moving lava to create large disruption on the coast.

La Palma, home to about 85,000 people, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands, an archipelago off north-west Africa. The island is roughly 22 miles long and 12 miles wide at its broadest point.

Flowing lava
Authorities have ordered residents to stay indoors to avoid the unhealthy fumes from lava meeting sea waters (AP)

Lava from the eruption, which began on September 19, has destroyed 589 buildings and 13 miles of roads on La Palma.

The lava now covers 258 hectares (637 acres), mostly farmland, according to a European Union satellite monitoring agency.

La Palma eruption
The eruption has been erratic since it began earlier this month (AP)

No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported since the volcano’s eruption, thanks to prompt evacuations.

The volcano has so far spewed out more than 46 million cubic metres (1.6 billion cubic feet) of molten rock, according to the Canary Island Volcanology Institute.

