Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / World

France to provide Greece with three warships under defence deal

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 12:58 pm
Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French president Emmanuel Macron (AP)
Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French president Emmanuel Macron (AP)

France and Greece have announced a multibillion-euro defence deal, which will include the purchase of three French warships by the government in Athens.

French president Emmanuel Macron and Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a defence and security strategic partnership in a joint news conference in Paris.

“This partnership expresses our will to increase and intensify our cooperation … based on our mutual interests,” Mr Macron said.

France Greece
French president Emmanuel Macron (AP)

Greece will purchase three French frigates to be build by Naval Group in Lorient, in western France, Mr Macron said.

The deal includes an option for the acquisition of a fourth frigate, Mr Mitsotakis added.

The announcement comes at a key time for France after the loss this month of a 56 billion euro (£48 billion) deal to sell diesel-electric submarines to Australia, which instead chose to acquire nuclear-powered submarines provided by the US.

The two leaders
The two leaders meet at the Elysee Palace in Paris (AP)

The three-way strategic defence alliance announced by Australia, the UK and the US came as a shock to French officials.

Greece has already bought 18 French Rafale fighter jets and plans to purchase another six under a programme to modernise its armed forces amid tensions with neighbouring Turkey.

Mr Macron and Mr Mitsotakis did not disclose further details of the deal. A top French official said the deal was worth “several billion” euro.

Greek PM
Mr Mitsotakis delivers his speech after signing a deal to buy three French warships (AP)

Tensions between Greece and its historic regional rival Turkey have increased in recent years over gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean and waters between the two countries.

Greece had announced plans to upgrade its fleet, discussing potential frigate purchases with countries including France, the US and UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]