Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Jennifer Aniston: I am ready to date again

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 11:25 pm
Jennifer Aniston said she is ready to find love again (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Aniston said she is ready to find love again.

The Morning Show star, 52, split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2017 and was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005.

The actress has now revealed she is ready to resume dating.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was married to Justin Theroux and said she is now ready to date someone new (PA)

“No-one of importance has hit my radar yet but I think it’s time.

“I think I’m ready to share myself with another,” the Friends star said on the Lunch With Bruce podcast.

Aniston said she had been in relationships for the best part of 30 years and had enjoyed time on her own.

She said: “I didn’t want to for a long time and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple.

“I’ve been part of a couple since I was 20 so there was something really nice about taking the time.”

While Aniston, who is best known for playing Rachel Green on Friends, is ready to date, she ruled out dating apps such as Tinder or Raya because she is an “an old school girl”.

“People don’t come up to people anymore,” Aniston said.

“People don’t do that. It’s weird.”

Aniston also gave potential partners some tips in what she looks for in a significant other.

While she believes a first kiss is “pretty important”, the actress lists other aspects of a first meeting as more significant.

56th Annual Emmy Awards – Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt in what was one of the most high-profile unions in Hollywood (Francis Specker/PA)

She said “The ease at which the conversation flows the first time, that’s kind of a good indicator.

“Confidence, but not a cockiness.

“Humour, please, I beg of you, I beg of you.

“Generous, kind to people. You know… very few necessities required.”

Aniston is famously health conscious, known for her strict diet and exercise regime.

She said she will be looking for a partner with similar beliefs.

Aniston added: “I think fitness is important and not just about how you look but I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I’m 80.”

