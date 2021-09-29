Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Tape of 1970 John Lennon interview sold at auction for £43,000

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 1:19 am
John Lennon and Yoko Ono (Archive/PA)
A cassette tape with a 33-minute audio recording of John Lennon being interviewed by four Danish teenagers 51 years ago as well as an apparently unpublished song by the late Beatle fetched 370,000 kroner (£43,000) at an auction in Denmark.

The tape, recorded on January 5 1970, chiefly consists of Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, speaking about being in Denmark and world peace.

It also has the couple singing two songs: 1969’s Give Peace A Chance and Radio Peace, which was made for a radio station in the Netherlands but never released.

The cassette was put up for sale by Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneer in Copenhagen, together with 29 still photos and a copy of the school newspaper for which the teenagers had interviewed Lennon and Ono.

The pre-sale estimate for the lot was 200,000 kroner to 300,000 kroner (31,481 to 47,222 US dollars).

A view of a cassette with the recording of four Danish schoolboys’ interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono (Ida Marie Odgaard/AP)
“It is a small item with lots of interest,” auctioneer Jesper Bruun Rasmussen said as he brought the hammer down.

“I thought it was extraordinary that it went above the estimate,” Alexa Bruun Rasmussen of Denmark’s main auction house said.

“Unfortunately it is confidential who the buyer is but I can reveal that it went abroad.”

The Danish teenagers did the interview in northern Denmark at the height of the Vietnam War and the Cold War because Lennon and Ono had “a message of peace, and that was what was important to us”, Karsten Hoejen, who made the recording on a tape recorder borrowed from the local hi-fi shop, said.

After the sale in a packed auction hall, Mr Hoejen said “it exceeded all expectations”.

A member of staff holds the cassette (Philip Davali/AP)
“There is some kind of relief now,” he said, adding the three surviving men who did the interview have not decided what to do with the money.

Lennon and Ono were in the northern Danish region of Thy because Ono’s ex-husband had moved there and brought their five-year-old daughter Kyoko with him.

Alternative living communities also mushroomed in Denmark from the late 1960s, attracting people from abroad, and music festivals were organised there, inspired by Woodstock and the ones on the Isle of Wight.

Tuesday’s auction was devoted to 20th-century artwork and featured 116 items for sale.

