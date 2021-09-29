Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka facing three-month lay-off with knee injury

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 11:22 am
Granit Xhaka limped off injured during Arsenal’s win over Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka faces up to three months on the sidelines with a knee injury suffered during Sunday’s north London derby win over Tottenham.

Xhaka was accidentally caught by Lucas Moura after the Spurs forward had been challenged by Thomas Partey and was on the ground as the visitors hit their consolation goal in Arsenal’s 3-1 win.

He limped off to be replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga but could now miss the rest of 2021 after a specialist examined the injury.

“Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament,” an Arsenal statement read.

Granit Xhaka
“A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery.

“Granit’s recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months.

“Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Xhaka will also miss a number of Switzerland's World Cup quailifers.
Sunday was Xhaka’s first game back following a three-match ban for a red card in the 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City before the international break.

The injury also sees him miss the last two international breaks of the calendar year, with Switzerland losing their captain for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Lithuania.

As well as being suspended for Arsenal’s last three games, Xhaka has only recently recovered having tested positive for Covid during the recent international break.

