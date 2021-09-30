Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Ellen Pompeo recalls row with Denzel Washington on Grey’s Anatomy set

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:21 pm
Ellen Pompeo has revealed she had a furious row with Denzel Washington when the Hollywood star directed an episode of Grey’s Anatomy (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Ellen Pompeo has revealed she had a furious row with Denzel Washington when the Hollywood star directed an episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Pompeo, 51, is one of the best paid actresses on TV thanks to the medical drama, which she has starred in since 2005 as Dr Meredith Gray.

Washington, a two-time Oscar winner, was brought in to direct an episode in 2016 but all was not well between the two Hollywood heavyweights.

Ellen Pompeo said she had a blazing row with Denzel Washington on the set of Grey’s Anatomy (Todd Williamson/E Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/PA)

Speaking on her podcast Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo, the actress said Washington took exception to her improvising during an emotional scene.

The season 12 episode was titled The Sound Of Silence and featured Meredith being brutally attacked by a patient.

“I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologise, look at me,’” Pompeo recalled yelling at the actor opposite her during the scene. “And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.’”

Pompeo however fought back.

She said: “I was like, ‘Listen, motherf*****, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?”

Pompeo said she has the “utmost respect for him as an actor and director” and said she never again clashed with Washington, 66.

“So, we didn’t get through it without a fight, but that’s actors for you,” she added.

“Passionate and fiery and that’s where you get the magic, and that’s where you get the good stuff. So, it was an amazing experience, it really was.”

