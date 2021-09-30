Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England Women to play World Cup qualifier at the Stadium of Light

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:49 pm
England Women will make their first appearance at the Stadium of Light against Austria (Richard Sellers/PA)
England have announced Sunderland’s Stadium of Light as the venue for their World Cup qualifier against Austria in November.

The Lionesses will appear at the Stadium of Light for the first time on Saturday, November 27 in their penultimate qualifying match of the year.

England launched their bid to reach the 2023 finals in Australia and New Zealand by thrashing North Macedonia 8-0 and Luxembourg 10-0 earlier this month.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman said: “I’m well aware how important the north-east of England has been in the development of so many of our squad, and in particular Sunderland.

“I’m delighted we can play in such an impressive stadium and in front of fans who are so passionate about the game. I know it will be a very special day and I hope we can rise to the occasion.”

England squad members Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes, Carly Telford, Lucy Staniforth and Beth Mead have all played for Sunderland earlier in their careers.

The Lionesses will face Northern Ireland in their next qualifier at Wembley on Saturday, October 23 and will close out the year with another home World Cup qualifier against Latvia on November 30.

England’s senior men’s team have played at the Stadium of Light on three occasions – in 1999, 2003 and 2016.

