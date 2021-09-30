Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Games and goals – Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-setting Champions League career

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:50 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his record 178th Champions League appearance by scoring a late winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record with his 178th Champions League appearance on Wednesday night.

The Portugal star passed his former Real Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas and marked the occasion by scoring Manchester United’s late winner against Villarreal.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Ronaldo’s record-setting career in the competition.

Appearances

Iker Casillas, centre, lifts the UEFA Super Cup in 2014, flanked by Real Madrid team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and Sergio Ramos
Previous record holder Iker Casillas, centre, and Ronaldo, right, won both the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup together in 2014 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ronaldo made 101 Champions League appearances for Real and 23 for Juventus, with Wednesday his 54th across two spells at United.

Casillas had held the record since 2015 and made the last of his 177 Champions League appearances in April 2017 for Porto against Juventus.

The first 150 came for Real, including 53 alongside Ronaldo between 2009 and 2015 with the pair winning the 2014 title together – the long-awaited 10th in Real’s history, hailed as “La Decima”.

Messi and Xavi are the only other players to reach 150, with the former getting there on Tuesday night in Paris St Germain’s win over Manchester City and now one behind his third-placed former Barcelona colleague.

There are 40 players altogether in three figures, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski the closest of several who could join that group after he moved within two on Wednesday night.

Goals

Ronaldo marked Wednesday’s big occasion with his 136th Champions League goal, excluding the qualifying stages, to extend his record in that category.

He leads his long-time rival Messi, who on Tuesday scored his first Paris St Germain goal to add to 120 in the Champions League for Barcelona, by 15. They are the only two players even to reach 100, with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski a distant third on 77.

Ronaldo’s 17 goals in the 2013-14 campaign were an all-time record and he has been the competition’s top scorer on seven occasions, including 2014-15 when he shared the honour with Neymar and Messi.

He scored in a record 11 successive Champions League appearances for Real from June 2017’s final until April 2018 against the same opponents, Juventus – whom he would go on to join the following season.

The bulk of his goals, 105, came with Real, with 14 for Juve and 17 so far for United – having remarkably not scored until his 27th appearance in the competition. He shares the record of eight hat-tricks with Messi and is the only player to score in three different finals, in 2008, 2014 and 2017.

