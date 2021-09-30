Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
I love playing for this team – Declan Rice reaffirms commitment to West Ham

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:02 pm
Declan Rice insists he is happy at West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Declan Rice insists he is happy at West Ham and is confident he can achieve his ambitions at the club.

The England midfielder is constantly linked with a move to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United and has reportedly stalled over signing a new contract.

But ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna, Rice reaffirmed his commitment to West Ham.

Declan Rice
“We’ve spoken about it lots in the past,” said the 22-year-old. “Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and how I feel about playing under the manager and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m playing with.

“I feel you can see in my performances nothing’s up, nothing’s concerning me. I’m playing with a smile on my face, I’m going out there, I’m leading the team.

“I think you could see a difference if I wasn’t going out there and giving 100 per cent but every time I’m putting on the shirt – I’ve got the armband on at the moment – my only objective is to go out there and give everything for the club and get three points.

“With tomorrow night on the horizon, the only thought on my mind is to go out there and put on a performance for the fans and get the win.

“I think we can achieve good things. Last season we finished two points off the Champions League and easily could have got into that. The other night, in the League Cup, we knocked out Manchester United.

“The mentality around the place is that every competition we’re entering is one we can go on and win for sure.

“We want to win it, you can see how happy I am on the pitch, I love playing for this team and this manager.

“Honestly, it’s such a great place to be around at the moment. With the results and how well we’re doing, it makes it that bit more special.”

Boss David Moyes has no concerns about Rice having his head turned.

“I don’t like saying it in front of him but he’s arguably one of the best young midfield players in Europe, if not the best,” said Moyes.

“If you’re in that position every time he plays he’s got a responsibility for himself. He plays for England. Every time he turns out he has to play really well.

David Moyes and Declan Rice
David Moyes thinks Rice is one of the best midfielders in Europe (Nick Potts/PA)

“There’s pressure on him enough. He gets told off enough by me as well, so he has to live with that as well.

“But overall we’re really happy with Declan and what he does. His performances have been excellent and I hope it continues.”

The Hammers will be without Ryan Fredericks and have a doubt over fellow right-back Vladimir Coufal ahead of the visit of the Austrian side.

