Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Sport parties blamed as Victoria’s Covid cases soar

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:34 pm
Victoria reported a jump of more than 50% in daily Covid-19 infections which authorities largely blame on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend (Daniel Pockett/AAP Image via AP)
Victoria reported a jump of more than 50% in daily Covid-19 infections which authorities largely blame on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend (Daniel Pockett/AAP Image via AP)

Parties held for last weekend’s Grand Final of the Australian Rules season are being largely blamed for a 50% jump of Covid-19 cases in Victoria.

The state’s capital Melbourne traditionally holds the annual event, but two teams from the city travelled to the west coast city of Perth to play due to a lockdown.

Contact tracers found a third of Victoria’s 1,438 new infections reported on Thursday had broken pandemic rules by attending social gatherings on the Friday public holiday and on game day, officials said.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Jeroen Weimar, commander of Victoria’s Covid-19 response, said time would tell whether the infection jump was “one big rogue day” or part of a grave new trend.

He said: “Today highlights the consequence of hundreds of people dropping their guards, dropping their guard for very understandable reasons and we’re all fed up with (the lockdown).

“But this is a direct consequence of hundreds of decisions made on Friday and Saturday last week and the question now is how we manage this going forward.”

Melbourne’s lockdown is set to end on October 26 when 70% of the state’s population aged 16 and older is expected to be fully vaccinated.

Australia’s second-most populous city will overtake Buenos Aires next week as the city that has endured the longest lockdown in the world, Melbourne’s Herald-Sun newspaper has reported.

Stay-at-home orders in Argentina’s capital lasted 245 days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal