Daniel Craig to play Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Broadway

Daniel Craig has his next project lined up and its also got plenty of blood being spilled.

Craig, who has made his final appearance as James Bond, will return to Broadway in 2022 as Macbeth in a revival of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

Macbeth will play the Lyceum Theatre starting March 29 2022, with an opening set for April 28.

Tony Award-winner Sam Gold will direct.

Barbara Broccoli, who produces the James Bond films with her brother, is a producer of Macbeth.

Ruth Negga will play Lady Macbeth (Maxwell Photography/PA)

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols.

Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009’s A Steady Rain.

Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of Othello alongside David Oyelowo.

Negga, whose film credits include Loving and World War Z, started her career in the theatre, and in 2020, made her New York City theatrical debut in the titular role of Hamlet.

It will mark the second high-profile Macbeth after Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy Of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

That film will be released in theatres December 25 and on Apple TV+ on January 14.