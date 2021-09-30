Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Daniel Craig to play Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Broadway

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:35 pm
Daniel Craig (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Daniel Craig (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Daniel Craig has his next project lined up and its also got plenty of blood being spilled.

Craig, who has made his final appearance as James Bond, will return to Broadway in 2022 as Macbeth in a revival of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

Macbeth will play the Lyceum Theatre starting March 29 2022, with an opening set for April 28.

Tony Award-winner Sam Gold will direct.

Barbara Broccoli, who produces the James Bond films with her brother, is a producer of Macbeth.

Ruth Negga will play Lady Macbeth (Maxwell Photography/PA)
Ruth Negga will play Lady Macbeth (Maxwell Photography/PA)

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols.

Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009’s A Steady Rain.

Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of Othello alongside David Oyelowo.

Negga, whose film credits include Loving and World War Z, started her career in the theatre, and in 2020, made her New York City theatrical debut in the titular role of Hamlet.

It will mark the second high-profile Macbeth after Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy Of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

That film will be released in theatres December 25 and on Apple TV+ on January 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal