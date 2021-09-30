Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gloria Estefan reveals she was sexually abused at music school aged nine

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 6:19 pm
Lili, left to right, Gloria and Emily Estefan with guest Claire Crowley during Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch via AP)
Singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan has revealed she was sexually abused aged nine by a person her mother trusted.

The Cuban-American superstar spoke for the first time publicly about the abuse and its effects on her during an episode of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk: The Estefans which aired on Thursday.

The singer said: “He was family, but not close family. He was in a position of power because my mother had put me in his music school and he immediately started telling her how talented I was and how I needed special attention, and she felt lucky that he was focusing this kind of attention on me.”

Ms Estefan, who was born in Cuba and moved to Miami with her family when she was a toddler, revealed the abuse at the start of the episode titled Betrayed By Trusted Adults.

Gloria Estefan
Gloria Estefan did not name her abuser (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sitting at the round red table with her co-hosts — daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan — Ms Estefan opened by saying that “93% of abused children know and trust their abusers, and I know this, because I was one of them”.

“You’ve waited for this moment a long time,” her niece told her.

“I have,” Ms Estefan replied.

The three held hands with tears in their eyes.

Ms Estefan did not name her abuser but described how she tried to stop him. She said the abuse started little by little before moving fast, and that she knew that she was in a dangerous situation after confronting him.

“I told him, ‘This cannot happen, you cannot do this’. He goes: ‘Your father’s in Vietnam, your mother’s alone and I will kill her if you tell her’,” Ms Estefan said.

“And I knew it was crazy, because at no point did I ever think that it was because of me that this was happening.

“I knew the man was insane and that’s why I thought he might actually hurt my mother.”

Ms Estefan said she started making up excuses to avoid going to music lessons. Her daughter Emily asked if her grandmother had any inkling something was going on.

Ms Estefan replied that people did not talk about those things back then.

She tried to reach her father, with whom she exchanged voice tapes while he was posted in Vietnam.

Recordings in Spanish from when Ms Estefan was nine were played at the show with English subtitles.

Ms Estefan could be heard saying: “I’m taking guitar lessons. I like them but the exercises are a little hard.”

Her father responded: “Mommy told me that the owner of the academy where you’re taking your guitar lessons is very proud of you.”

Ms Estefan said the level of anxiety the situation induced made her lose a “circle of hair”.

“I couldn’t take it anymore,” she said, so one night she ran to her mother’s bedroom at 3am and told her what was going on.

Her mother called the police, but officers advised her not to press charges, saying the trauma of testifying would be too harmful.

Ms Estefan said during the show that she did not like to be called a victim.

The singer said she did not tell the producers she was going to reveal her story on Thursday’s episode.

No-one knew about the abuse except for her family, said the singer, who has been married to music producer Emilio Estefan for more than four decades.

She also said that, when her mother started enquiring about this man within the family, an aunt shared that he had abused her years back in Cuba.

During the show, Ms Estefan recalled that she almost went public in the mid-80s, when her hit Conga with the Miami Sound Machine was at the top of the charts and “this predator, who was a respected member of the community”, had the audacity to write a letter to a paper criticising her music.

“At that moment, I was so angry that I was about to blow the lid off of everything,” she said.

“And then I thought: ‘My whole success is gonna turn into him!’

“It’s manipulation and control, but that’s what they do, they take your power.”

Ms Estefan said she had been waiting for the right opportunity and space to tell her story.

“This is one of the reasons why I said yes to the (Red) Table (Talk) at all, because we wanted to create this space where we talk about important things that hopefully will make a difference to everybody that’s watching out there,” she said.

