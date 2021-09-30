Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Taylor Swift shifts release date of re-recorded album Red

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 7:11 pm
Taylor Swift accepts the Global Icon award during the Brit Awards 2021 (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift has moved the release of her new version of 2012 album Red forward by a week.

The pop superstar, 31, is re-recording much of her back catalogue after her master recordings were sold by her old record label Big Machine.

She announced on Twitter that fans would now be able to hear the suite of new recordings, titled Red (Taylor’s Version), on November 12.

The original album spawned a series of international hits including We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, 22 and I Knew You Were Trouble, and went to number one in both the UK and US.

She said: “Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – my version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12 ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”

In April, Swift topped the UK album chart with her re-recording of Fearless, which was released in 2008 when she was an 18-year-old country music star.

The decision to record her old music was spurred by a public dispute with prominent music manager Scooter Braun, whose clients include Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

His company acquired the rights to her first six albums in 2019.

The masters changed hands again last year when a deal with Shamrock Capital was announced in November.

Swift signed with Universal Music in 2018 in a deal said to give her control of her master recordings.

