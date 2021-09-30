Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Kane revels in bonus hat-trick against NS Mura

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 11:26 pm Updated: October 1, 2021, 1:33 am
Harry Kane hit a hat-trick against NS Mura (NickPotts/PA)
Harry Kane said his hat-trick from the bench in Tottenham’s 5-1 Europa Conference League win over NS Mura came as a bonus.

The England captain struck the 13th treble of his Spurs career after coming on just before the hour-mark against the Slovenian outfit.

The hosts were winning 2-1 at the time after goals inside the first eight minutes from Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso and Kane’s cameo settled matters.

Having failed to find the back of the net so far in five Premier League outings and looking well below his best, his quickfire treble could prove a timely boost.

“Every striker wants to score goals. I probably wasn’t expecting to come on today but it’s nice to get the minutes,” he told BT Sport.

“Whenever you see the ball hit the back of the net it’s a good feeling. Hopefully we can take it into the weekend.

“It was nice to come off the bench and score a few goals.”

Although Spurs were in early command, Mura, who were only formed in 2012, got back into the game after Ziga Kous scored the goal of his life and Spurs were looking fragile against the lowest ranked team in the competition.

Boss Nuno Espírito Santo introduced Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura and it paid dividends as Spurs ran riot.

Nuno said the decision was not pre-planned, but needed because of how the game was panning out.

He said: “I think the game needed. In the best way, the best way was to have the players on the pitch and they brought the energy the team needed definitely in that moment.

“The team needed the energy and it was good. It was good for the team and good for everybody. Today was important to perform the way we did. A good result and this way we recover better and prepare for the next one better. A lot of positives.”

On Kane gaining confidence from his hat-trick, the Portuguese added: “It is important for everybody, I always insist.

“The more important thing is that we have all the players in the best they can be.

“All the squad today was important for players that didn’t have too many chances, they played 90 minutes. For the future it is important to prepare what is in front of us so all the squad is needed.

“I back all the players, all the players have my total support. All of them.

“We have to support them and help them find the level that I believe they have, which is talent, quality. If we have all the players in the best we can have a good squad and team.”

