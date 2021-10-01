Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray knocked out in second round at San Diego Open by Casper Ruud

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 4:11 am
Andy Murray has been knocked out in the second round of the San Diego Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Andy Murray was knocked out of the San Diego Open with a second round straight sets loss to Norway’s Casper Ruud.

The former world number one, given a wild card entry into the tournament as he continues his latest comeback from hip surgery and other injuries, lost to the second seed 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 49 minutes.

Currently ranked 109th, Murray cruised through the first round with a straight sets win over lucky loser Denis Kudla of the US.

The 34-year-old Scot pounced on Ruud with an early service break to take a 3-1 lead in the first set, but the 22-year-old quickly found his composure.

He broke back to draw level at 3-3, later securing another vital break with Murray serving at 5-6 down to take out the first set.

Ruud then secured an early break for a 3-0 lead in the second set but while Murray broke back in the seventh game to make it 4-3, this began a sequence of four straight breaks which ended with Ruud claiming victory on his first match point against Murray’s faltering serve.

The Norwegian, who won four tournaments on clay in Europe earlier this year, later praised Murray for making his comeback, saying he had played “at a high level” in their match.

“On the opposite side of the net from me was a legend of the game for the past decade or so, even what he’s done now for the past year, fighting his way back from very serious injury has been an inspiration for me,” Ruud said in his on-court interview, broadcast on ATP Tennis TV.

“For the previous 10 or 15 years he’s been an inspiration to watch on TV, the way he fights and always finds a way to never give up.

“The way he plays has been amazing. It’s been an unfortunate couple of years for him but it’s great to see him back and I think he was playing at a high level today.”

Meanwhile, Murray, who reached the quarter-finals of last week’s Moselle Open in Metz, has been handed a wild card into next week’s BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Murray’s best performance in the tournament came in 2015, when he reached the semi-finals.

His fellow Briton, US Open champion Emma Raducanu, has already accepted a wild card invitation to the event.

