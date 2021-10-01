Cardi B says she lost ‘so much blood’ during birth as she denies tummy tuck

Cardi B has dismissed rumours she had a tummy tuck after giving birth to her second chid as she revealed she “lost so much blood” during the delivery.

The US rapper welcomed a baby son earlier this month, her second child with Migos star Offset.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are already parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture, while Offset has three children from previous relationships.

Posing in front of a mirror in a video on her Instagram story, dressed in black leggings and a black vest, she said: “People have been giving me amazing compliments on my body.

Cardi B (Instagram)

“Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low.

“You know when your baby is low, your hips spread.

“But everybody’s just like, ‘Cardi, you’re so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?’

“You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me. I lost so much blood, guys.

One day, I’m gonna talk to you guys about my crazy ass delivery,” she added. “But anyways, yes, I look snatched. Especially when I take these paparazzi pics.”

The star also encouraged other new mothers to take their time recovering from birth.

She could be seen holding in her stomach before breathing out saying: “Really I’m like this,” adding: “I like to be real with you guys, and that’s because my skin is still loose.

“I still got a little pouchy pouch right here.”

She continued: “If I showed you all my back fat.

“My face is still so fat and my neck, but f*** it. Take your f***ing time.

“It’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth.”

The musician captioned the video: “Girl talk.”

The WAP rapper, 28, announced she was pregnant on stage at the BET Awards in June while performing alongside Offset, 29.

She shared the news she had given birth with a picture of her cradling the new arrival in a blue blanket.

Offset could be seen gazing at the little boy while Cardi B was covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket.