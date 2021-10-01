Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cardi B says she lost ‘so much blood’ during birth as she denies tummy tuck

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 8:29 am
Cardi B (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Cardi B (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Cardi B has dismissed rumours she had a tummy tuck after giving birth to her second chid as she revealed she “lost so much blood” during the delivery.

The US rapper welcomed a baby son earlier this month, her second child with Migos star Offset.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are already parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture, while Offset has three children from previous relationships.

Posing in front of a mirror in a video on her Instagram story, dressed in black leggings and a black vest, she said: “People have been giving me amazing compliments on my body.

Cardi B (Instagram)

“Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low.

“You know when your baby is low, your hips spread.

“But everybody’s just like, ‘Cardi, you’re so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?’

“You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me. I lost so much blood, guys.

One day, I’m gonna talk to you guys about my crazy ass delivery,” she added. “But anyways, yes, I look snatched. Especially when I take these paparazzi pics.”

The star also encouraged other new mothers to take their time recovering from birth.

She could be seen holding in her stomach before breathing out saying: “Really I’m like this,” adding: “I like to be real with you guys, and that’s because my skin is still loose.

“I still got a little pouchy pouch right here.”

She continued: “If I showed you all my back fat.

“My face is still so fat and my neck, but f*** it. Take your f***ing time.

“It’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth.”

The musician captioned the video: “Girl talk.”

The WAP rapper, 28, announced she was pregnant on stage at the BET Awards in June while performing alongside Offset, 29.

She shared the news she had given birth with a picture of her cradling the new arrival in a blue blanket.

Offset could be seen gazing at the little boy while Cardi B was covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket.

