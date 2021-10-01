Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn proud to have cried on camera

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 12:02 pm
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn said she is proud to have cried on camera for the new season of the Netflix reality show (Netflix/PA)
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn said she is proud to have cried on camera for the new season of the Netflix reality show (Netflix/PA)

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn said she is proud to have cried on camera for the new season of the Netflix reality show.

Quinn appears in the series as part of the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm based in Los Angeles.

The Texas-born estate agent is known for her straight-talking persona and sharp eye for a deal.

Christine Quinn
Christine Quinn is arguably the breakout star of Selling Sunset (Netflix/PA)

But Quinn, 31, said fans will see a more vulnerable side to her in season four of Selling Sunset, which began filming in May.

The new mother, who welcomed a son earlier this year, said she had been “afraid of being judged” before crying in front of the cameras.

“That’s one thing I said I would never do,” she told the PA news agency. “But I think because I was trying to come across as this powerful woman, blah, blah, blah, blah. And then I said, ‘You know what, it is realistic, we all have ups and downs, we do cry, and that’s okay.’

“And I wanted to do that and be genuine and show people that it was okay to have feelings and emotions, but it doesn’t make me less of a person. It doesn’t make me less of a hard worker or a role model or a boss bitch.

Christine Quinn
Christine Quinn shot to fame as part of Selling Sunset (Netflix/PA)

“So you’ll see a lot of vulnerability for me. And I think that was a good thing.”

Quinn, who has been promoting her make-up collection with Ciate London, is arguably the breakout star of Selling Sunset, which has become a reality sensation for Netflix.

It premiered in 2019 and grew in popularity during the pandemic.

Quinn said fans on social media were initially “really, really, really horrible” but she has since been able to show her 1.9 million Instagram followers “who I really am outside of the show, outside of edits”.

She added: “Through my social media, I’ve been able to talk to people, empower them and show them the real me. So the response has been wonderful.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]