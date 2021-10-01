Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021
News / World

‘Unique’ Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma doubtful for game with Arsenal

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 12:44 pm
Yves Bissouma, right, was injured against Leicester a fortnight ago (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Yves Bissouma, right, was injured against Leicester a fortnight ago (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter admits it is tough to replace the “unique” talents of midfielder Yves Bissouma ahead of a Premier League clash with potential suitors Arsenal.

The influential Mali international is a doubt for Saturday evening’s game at the Amex Stadium, having sat out Monday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace due to a knee injury.

Bissouma’s standout performances for the Seagulls have led him to be linked with a host of top clubs, including Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Potter – who picked Adam Lallana and Pascal Gross in the central positions at Selhurst Park – is waiting on the 25-year-old’s availability and fully aware of his distinctive qualities.

“We haven’t got a direct replacement for Yves,” said the Brighton head coach.

“He is unique. We have to find a solution as a team. But we have got other options.

“We just have to find the right replacement for Yves if he does not make the game.”

In addition to Lallana and Gross, Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister are the other fit alternatives currently available to Potter.

Bissouma was injured in the 2-1 win over Leicester a fortnight ago, while fellow midfielder Steven Alzate suffered an ankle problem against Patrick Vieira’s Eagles, joining summer signing Enock Mwepu (groin) in the treatment room.

High-flying Brighton are seeking to continue their strong start to the campaign against Arsenal after taking 13 points from the 18 available so far.

Having begun with three consecutive defeats without scoring, the Gunners are also in form and will arrive in Sussex searching for a fourth successive top-flight success on the back of last weekend’s derby win over north London rivals Tottenham.

“For us to get a positive result against Arsenal, the team need to play well,” said Potter.

“They’re a high-quality Premier League team with some fantastic players.

“Obviously they’re in a really good moment because they had a fantastic win against their big north London rivals.

“They got off to a tough start (against Brentford) and then they played Chelsea and Manchester City and it’s interesting how the narrative is three games later, it’s a bit of a clearer picture.

“You can see the quality that Arsenal have, they’re very well organised, so it’s going to be a tough game.”

