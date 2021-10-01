Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / World

North Korea says it has fired another anti-aircraft missile

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 1:03 pm
Photograph provided by the North Korean government shows what North Korea claims to be the test firing of a new anti-aircraft missile (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Photograph provided by the North Korean government shows what North Korea claims to be the test firing of a new anti-aircraft missile (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea has said it test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile, the fourth weapons launch in recent weeks.

Experts say the launch is part of a strategy to win relief from sanctions and other concessions.

South Korea, Japan and the United States typically publicly confirm North Korean ballistic missile launches, which are banned by UN resolutions, soon after they occur. But they did not do so for Thursday’s launch, indicating the weapon tested may have been a different kind.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that South Korean and US intelligence authorities monitored moves by North Korea but did not elaborate.

South Korea Koreas Tensions
People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a news programme, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Three weeks ago, North Korea resumed missile tests after a six-month lull. As it has sometimes done before, the North combined the show of force with a more conciliatory gesture, offering earlier this week to reactivate hotlines that North and South Korea use to set up meetings, arrange border crossings and avoid accidental clashes.

Diplomacy aimed at getting the North to abandon its nuclear arsenal in return for economic and political rewards has largely been deadlocked since early 2019.

That has left North Korea under crippling US-led economic sanctions, at a time when its fragile economy is suffering massive setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The North’s latest moves appear aimed at pressuring South Korea, which wants to improve strained ties on the peninsula, to persuade the US to relax the sanctions.

Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said the launch appears to be the primitive stage of a test to develop a missile designed to shoot down incoming enemy missiles and aircraft.

Earlier this week, in his government’s latest mixed signal, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore the communication hotlines with South Korea in the coming days, but he also shrugged off US offers for dialogue as a “cunning” concealment of its hostility against the North.

He also insisted that South Korea abandon its “double-dealing attitude” if it wants to see an improvement in Korean relations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that Washington “certainly supports” inter-Korean dialogue in principle. But he noted that North Korea’s recent launches were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and created “greater prospects for instability and insecurity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal