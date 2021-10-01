Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / World

‘The whole world would switch off’ – Jurgen Klopp puts 007 dreams behind him

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: October 1, 2021, 4:18 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not feel he would make a suitable James Bond replacement for Daniel Craig (Jonathan Brady/PA/Paul Ellis/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not feel he would make a suitable James Bond replacement for Daniel Craig (Jonathan Brady/PA/Paul Ellis/PA)

Jurgen Klopp insists he would have viewers turning off if he were cast as the next James Bond but a number of Premier League managers have pitched in with potential Daniel Craig replacements.

‘No Time to Die’ – the latest instalment in the spy franchise – was released on Thursday after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is Craig’s fifth and final outing as the British Secret Service agent, leading to speculation as to who may be the next person to don the tuxedo, drink the Martini and drive the Aston Martin.

The cast of No Time To Die were at the world premiere earlier this week.
The cast of No Time To Die were at the world premiere earlier this week (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Liverpool boss Klopp certainly does not feel equipped to take on the role at MI6.

“I don’t want to be James Bond,” he said during his press conference to preview Liverpool’s huge Premier League clash with Manchester City.

“As a kid I wanted to be James Bond but that was long ago. Meanwhile I’ve been watching him doing what he has been doing and I was lucky enough to meet Daniel Craig on two occasions and I actually will miss him as James Bond.

“Let’s see who will be the next one, I will watch these movies as well. They went through my whole life, I followed all of them starting with Sean Connery and Roger Moore and all these guys.

“It is a great story. Thanks so much for having these nice words but I’d be a really bad James Bond because when I walk out of the water in swim shorts I think that would be the moment when the whole world would switch off. But no problem, we all have our jobs to do in life. He has to save the world, I have to help Liverpool from time to time.”

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was selected by manager Thomas Frank as the most suitable James Bond in his squad.
Brentford striker Ivan Toney was selected by manager Thomas Frank as the most suitable James Bond in his squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Meanwhile, Brentford manager Thomas Frank said striker Ivan Toney – who helped the Bees to a 3-3 draw with Klopp’s Liverpool last weekend – would be the best Bond in his squad.

“You want one with a little bit of swagger and confidence and that needs to be Ivan Toney,” he said.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke picked a former Canary for his ideal 007 candidate.

“I would have to sign Alex Tettey back, because he looked fantastic in the last years in the smoking jacket anyhow, by far he would be the best choice,” he said.

With the James Bond/Premier League crossover almost complete, the PA news agency selected a Bond XI – licensed to thrill:

Peter Ndlovu, Steve Morrow, Patrice Evra and Eric Dier, l-r (Steve Parkin/Adam Butler/Chris Radburn/Steven Paston/PA)

Dr Leno

Jonathan Spectre
Steve Morrow Never Dies
Bouldfinger
Diamonds Are For Evra

Dier Nother Day
You Only Live Rice

The Mane with the Golden Gun
Licence to Cahill
From Russia with Ndlovu

Casino Doyle

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]