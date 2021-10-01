Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

Arnaud Kalimuendo moves Lens closer to parent club Paris St Germain

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 10:27 pm
Arnaud Kalimuendo, right, celebrates after scoring Lens’ second goal against Reims (Michel Spingler/AP)
Arnaud Kalimuendo’s double secured Lens a 2-0 home win against Reims and kept his side in touch with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain.

Kalimuendo, on loan from PSG, converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Hugo Ekitike had been dismissed for his foul on Kevin Danso.

The hosts doubled their lead seven minutes into the second half when Kalimuendo raced onto Florian Sotoca’s through-ball to finish.

Lens’ fifth league win of the season keeps them second in the table, six points behind PSG and four clear of third-placed Marseille.

In Spain, Raul Garcia struck the only goal as Athletic Bilbao beat Alaves 1-0 to climb up to sixth in LaLiga.

Athletic midfielder Garcia’s header just before the interval was enough to secure his side’s third league win of the campaign and keep Alaves in the bottom three.

Tunisia midfielder Ellyes Skhiri scored two second-half goals as Cologne hit back to win 3-1 at home against the Bundesliga’s bottom club Greuther Furth.

Furth took a shock early lead through Marco Meyerhofer’s angled finish and led 1-0 at the break.

Cologne equalised soon after the restart through Sweden forward Sebastian Andersson’s first goal of the season and Skhiri fired them ahead five minutes later before adding his second on the counter-attack in the closing stages.

Victory was Cologne’s third in the Bundesliga this season and lifted them up to sixth in the table, while Furth remain rock-bottom and winless after their first seven games following promotion last summer.

In Serie A, Gianluca Busio’s stoppage-time equaliser clinched Venezia a 1-1 draw at Cagliari, who were denied their first league win of the season.

Teenage United States forward Busio, signed in the summer from Kansas City, struck his first goal for Venezia in the second minute of stoppage time to cancel out Keita Balde’s first-half header.

Venezia moved one point clear of the relegation zone, while Cagliari remain second-from-bottom and winless after seven matches.

