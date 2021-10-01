Golden Globes organisation bans members from accepting gifts from studios

The embattled organisation behind the Golden Globes has invited six black members and banned its journalists from accepting freebies in a bid to salvage its reputation.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was engulfed in controversy earlier this year over a lack of diversity and allegations of shady practices with studios.

Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes in protest while Scarlett Johansson said she had been subjected to “sexist questions” by HFPA reporters.

We're proud to announce the largest incoming class in the history of HFPA. The new crop of members is the largest & most diverse in our 78-year history. We look forward to collaborating w/ our new members for a brighter & more inclusive future. Learn more: https://t.co/9nhHr6XxTn pic.twitter.com/UWjnG2pG93 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) October 1, 2021

February’s 78th Golden Globe Awards were poorly received and US TV network NBC said it would not broadcast a ceremony in 2022, a damaging blow to the HFPA’s finances.

After months of working on reforms, the group has now announced a series of changes.

Among the 21 new members, six are black, the HFPA said. Previously, the number was zero among its roughly 90-strong membership.

Members are also banned from accepting gifts from “studios, publicists, actors, directors, or others associated with motion pictures and television programs” and must pay for their own trips, the HFPA said.

One of the headline-making allegations from a Los Angeles Times investigation into the group was the claim its members were flown to France to stay at a five-star hotel to visit the set of TV series Emily In Paris.

[1/2]: UPDATE: We're pleased to announce Todd Boehly has been appointed interim CEO of our organization & will continue to lead us in our transformation. pic.twitter.com/gqRnXauQrR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) October 1, 2021

Also among the new HFPA guidelines are requirements for journalists to sign a code of conduct including anti-harassment policies and members must also undertake diversity and inclusion training.

And a hotline has been established to allow anonymous complaints to be recorded.

Billionaire tycoon Todd Boehly has been named interim chief executive officer of the HFPA.

Major Hollywood players including Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia previously said they would not work with the HFPA until it introduced meaningful reform.