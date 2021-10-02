Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, October 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Bosses of Dubai Expo 2020 admit five workers died during construction

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 8:03 am
Terra, The Sustainability Pavilion, during a media tour at the Dubai World Expo site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Delayed a year over the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai’s Expo 2020 opens this Friday. It will put this city-state all-in on its bet of billions of dollars that the world’s fair will boost its economy. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Terra, The Sustainability Pavilion, during a media tour at the Dubai World Expo site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Delayed a year over the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai’s Expo 2020 opens this Friday. It will put this city-state all-in on its bet of billions of dollars that the world’s fair will boost its economy. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Organisers of Dubai’s Expo 2020 have acknowledged that five workers were killed on site during construction of the massive world’s fair.

Expo had previously said the 200,000 labourers who built the site worked 240 million hours, but had not offered any overall statistics on worker fatalities, injuries or coronavirus infections.

The admission came after the European Parliament last month urged nations not to take part in Expo, citing the United Arab Emirates’ “inhumane practices against foreign workers” that it said worsened during the pandemic.

Dubai Expo 2020
The Water Feature at Expo 2020 (Jon Gambrell/AP)

Ahead of Expo, businesses and construction companies were “coercing workers into signing untranslated documents, confiscating their passports, exposing them to extreme working hours in unsafe weather conditions and providing them with unsanitary housing”, the resolution said.

At a press conference a day after the event’s opening, Expo spokesperson Sconaid McGeachin said the information about deaths was previously available to journalists and referred reporters to a press release about a monument honouring the labourers who built the site from scratch, which offered no additional details.

She said authorities would offer more information about casualties at a later, unspecified time.

Dubai Expo Russia Pavilion
People visit the Russia pavilion (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Ms McGeachin also acknowledged that authorities were aware of cases involving contractors “withholding passports”, and suspect “recruitment practices” and workplace safety violations.

“We have taken steps to ensure those have been addressed and very much intervened in cases on that,” she said.

The UAE, an oil-rich sheikhdom that relies on low-paid migrant labour from Africa, Asia and Arab countries to keep its economy humming, faces long-standing criticism from human rights groups for treating workers poorly.

Dubai Expo 2020
A visitor takes a selfie with a wandering robot (Jon Gambrell/AP)

Officials have battled to present a positive image for Expo, the first world’s fair in the Middle East that aims to show off Dubai’s pride and draw millions of foreign visitors.

Labourers in the UAE are barred from unionisation and have few protections, often working long hours for little pay and living in substandard conditions.

Dubai’s searing early autumn heat proved hazardous even for those visiting the site on its opening day on Friday, with some tourists fainting in the humid 40C weather.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal