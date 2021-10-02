Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 9:27 pm
Ex-US president Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)
Ex-US president Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)

Former president Donald Trump has asked a judge to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the storming of the US Capitol.

Mr Trump’s attorneys filed a motion in the US District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey.

They argue that Twitter is censoring Mr Trump in violation of his First Amendment rights, according to the motion.

US Election 2020
Mr Trump used Twitter to question the election results (Twitter)

Twitter declined to comment on Mr Trump’s filing.

The company permanently banned Mr Trump from its platform days after his followers violently stormed the Capitol building in Washington to try to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Twitter cited concerns that Mr Trump would incite further violence. Prior to the ban, Mr Trump had roughly 89 million followers on Twitter.

Mr Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence.

Facebook’s ban will last two years, until January 7, 2023, after which the company will review his suspension. YouTube’s ban is indefinite.

In July, Mr Trump filed lawsuits in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida against all three tech companies and their CEOs, claiming that he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored.

The motion for a preliminary injunction was filed as part of Mr Trump’s case against Twitter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal