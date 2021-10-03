Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Libya intercepts Europe-bound boat carrying 500 migrants

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 2:49 am Updated: October 3, 2021, 12:23 pm
Migrants sit on the deck of the Italian supply vessel, Asso Ventinove as seen from aboard the Seabird (Renata Brito/AP)
Migrants sit on the deck of the Italian supply vessel, Asso Ventinove as seen from aboard the Seabird (Renata Brito/AP)

The Libyan coast guard has intercepted a wooden boat carrying around 500 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s shore.

The migrants were disembarked at an oil refinery point in the western town of Zawiya, a major launching point for migrants, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

They include Sudanese, Somalis, Bengalis and Syrians, and are believed to have been taken to a detention centre.

It is the latest sea interception amid a surge in crossings and attempted crossings from the North African nation to European shores in recent months.

Earlier on Sunday, an Italian offshore supply vessel rescued 65 migrants, including women and children, from a crowded boat.

Migration Libya Italy
Migrants huddled on the Asso Ventinove (Renata Brito/AP)

The migrant boat was drifting after its engine stopped working and was spotted by the Seabird, an NGO monitoring aircraft flying over the central Mediterranean on Saturday.

Those on board were not wearing life vests and were eventually rescued in international waters by the Asso Ventinove supply vessel near the Bouri oilfield following a request to do so from the Seabird. An Associated Press journalist flying with Seabird witnessed the rescue.

A Libyan coast guard vessel arrived at the scene soon afterwards to inspect the empty boat. It is common for Libyan authorities to retrieve engines following rescues.

The Asso Ventinove reported that all of those rescued, including five children, appeared in good health. In radio communication with the Seabird, the captain said he was waiting for orders from the rescue and co-ordination centre in Rome to assign a safe place to disembark the migrants.

So far this year some 44,000 people have reached European shores by crossing the central Mediterranean from Tunisia and Libya, often at the hands of smugglers who put them on unseaworthy boats.

Roughly half of those who arrived disembarked on Lampedusa, an Italian island closer to North Africa than Italy.

Migration Libya Italy
Around 44,000 people have reached European shores by crossing the central Mediterranean this year (Renata Brito/AP)

Despite the increasing arrivals, many fail.

As of September 25, more than 25,000 people had been intercepted by the EU-trained and equipped Libyan coast guard this year and returned to the war-torn country, according to the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Once disembarked, the migrants are often placed in squalid detention centres where they are subject to extortion, torture and abuse.

There were also more than 1,100 deaths recorded by the IOM in the Central Mediterranean this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]