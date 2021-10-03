Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

Spain’s PM promises to rebuild La Palma once volcanic eruption abates

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 6:12 pm
Lava flows have caused widespread destruction across the island of La Palma (AP Photo/Daniel Roca)
Lava flows have caused widespread destruction across the island of La Palma (AP Photo/Daniel Roca)

Spain’s prime minister has vowed to rebuild the island of La Palma, where a volcanic eruption has spewed molten lava and a thick cloud of pyroclastic ash for the past two weeks, destroying houses and banana crops.

The eruption is giving no indications it will end soon.

Lava flowing from vents in the Cumbre Vieja volcano range has destroyed more tha 900 buildings and displaced about 6,000 people so far, and new vents opened just days ago.

The island of 85,000 people lies in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa.

Spain Volcano
A man walks on a road covered with volcanic ash on La Palma (AP Photo/Daniel Roca)

Returning for the third time since the volcano eruption began on September 19, the prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, announced on Sunday an aid package of 206 million euros (£176 million) for the affected islanders.

According to Sanchez, the money will rebuild crucial infrastructure for the island´s economy, mainly irrigation networks for the important banana export industry and other agricultural crops, as well as roads that serve the hiking trails and beaches that attract tourists. The funds also aim to create jobs and cut taxes for La Palma residents.

“We are facing a test of resistance, because we don’t know when the volcano’s eruption will end,” Sanchez said in a televised press conference.

“But citizens should know that when it does end, the government of Spain will be there to help with the enormous task of rebuilding La Palma and offer a horizon of prosperity.”

The government already approved a separate 10.5 million euro (£9 million) emergency fund last month to purchase housing and basic goods for those who have seen their houses buried by molten rock.

Rivers of lava have meandered downhill for almost four miles and, after reaching the island’s shore, are now tumbling into the Atlantic Ocean, where a peninsula of more than 70 acres is growing and stretching into the sea.

On Sunday, the Canary Islands’ volcanology institute, Involcan, said the explosive activity in the vents of the volcano had intensified, while several medium-range earthquakes were recorded by the country’s geographic institute, IGN.

Despite the eruption’s spectacular images and its damage to property, no casualties have been reported, mainly due to speedy evacuations.

