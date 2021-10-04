Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Facebook prioritises own interests over public good, whistleblower claims

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 4:21 am
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen talks with CBS’ Scott Pelley (Robert Fortunato/CBS News/60 Minutes via AP)
Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year’s elections in a moneymaking move, a whistleblower claims.

The whistleblower, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, said this contributed to the invasion of the US Capitol on January 6.

She also asserted during an exclusive interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ 60 Minutes that a 2018 change to the content flow in Facebook’s news feeds contributed to more divisiveness and ill will in a network ostensibly created to bring people closer together.

Despite the enmity that the new algorithms were feeding, Facebook found that they helped keep people coming back – a pattern that helped the Menlo Park, California, company sell more of the digital ads that generate most of its advertising.

She said: “The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook.

“And Facebook, over and over again, chose to optimise for its own interests, like making more money.”

Facebook’s annual revenue has more than doubled from 56 billion dollars (£41.4 billion) in 2018 to a projected 119 billion (£88 billion) this year, based on the estimates of analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Meanwhile, the company’s market value has soared from 375 billion dollars (£275 billion) at the end of 2018 to nearly 1 trillion dollars (£750 billion) now.

Even before the full interview came out, a top Facebook executive was deriding the whistleblower’s allegations as “misleading”.

Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation, it was claimed (Richard Drew/AP)

Nick Clegg, the company’s vice president of policy and public affairs wrote to Facebook employees in a memo sent on Friday, saying: “Social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate plays out.

“But what evidence there is simply does not support the idea that Facebook, or social media more generally, is the primary cause of polarisation.”

The 60 Minutes interview intensifies the spotlight already glaring on Facebook as politicians and regulators around the world scrutinise the social network’s immense power to shape opinions and its polarising effects on society.

The backlash has been intensifying since The Wall Street Journal’s mid-September publication of an expose that revealed Facebook’s own internal research had concluded the social network’s attention-seeking algorithms had helped foster political dissent and contributed to mental health and emotional problems among teenagers, especially girls.

After copying thousands of pages of Facebook’s internal research, Ms Haugen leaked them to the Journal to provide the foundation for a succession of stories packaged as the Facebook Files.

Although Facebook asserted the Journal had cherry picked the most damaging information in the internal documents to cast the company in the worst possible light, the revelations prompted an indefinite delay in the rollout of a kids version of its popular app Instagram.

During the interview, Ms Haugen said: “No-one at Facebook is malevolent.

“But the incentives are misaligned, right? Like, Facebook makes more money when you consume more content.

“People enjoy engaging with things that elicit an emotional reaction. And the more anger that they get exposed to, the more they interact and the more they consume.”

