Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
News / World

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 5:03 am
Runners cross Tower Bridge as the full-scale running of the London Marathon returned to the streets of the capital after over a two-year gap (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Runners cross Tower Bridge as the full-scale running of the London Marathon returned to the streets of the capital after over a two-year gap (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The first full-scale running of the London Marathon in more than two years was staged and the showdown between title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City was the pick of the Premier League weekend.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the weekend in pictures.

Virgin Money London Marathon 2021
Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma celebrates after winning the Elite Men’s Race in The 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon (Bob Martin/Virgin Money London Marathon)
Virgin Money London Marathon 2021

David Weir (left) from Great Britain crossing the finishing line on The Mall to come third in the Elite Men’s Wheelchair Race at The 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon (Bob Martin/Virgin Money London Marathon). The race was won by Switzerland’s Marcel Hug.

Virgin Money London Marathon 2021
A runner kitted out in a low carb loaf was among those who finished the Virgin Money London Marathon (Yui Mok/PA)
Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Mohamed Salah scores a superb individual goal in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Premier League title rivals Manchester City at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring Manchester City’s equaliser in a thrilling Anfield clash (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline after being convinced that Liverpool defender James Milner should have been sent off for a second bookable offence (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester United v Everton – Premier League – Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) cuts a frustrated figure after coming off the bench in Manchester United’s 1-1 home draw with Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United v Everton – Premier League – Old Trafford
Everton’s Andros Townsend (right) celebrates scoring in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chelsea v Southampton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Timo Werner celebrates his first goal of the season in Chelsea’s 3-1 win against Southampton (Tess Derry/PA)
Leeds United v Watford – Premier League – Elland Road
Watford manager Xisco Munoz pictured after the final whistle at Leeds on Saturday. The 1-0 defeat was the Spaniard’s last in charge as he was sacked on Sunday morning (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Ham United v Brentford – Premier League – London Stadium
Goalscorer Yoane Wissa (hidden) and team-mates celebrate Brentford’s late winner at West Ham in front of their own fans (Tim Goode/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Lucas Moura basks in his Tottenham winner against Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur – FA Women’s Super League – King Power Stadium
Angela Addison (second left) wheels away in celebration after scoring in a 2-0 win at Leicester which saw Tottenham join Arsenal at the top of the Women’s Super League (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester City v West Ham United – FA Women’s Super League – Academy Stadium
West Ham claimed a famous Women’s Super League win at Manchester City with Yui Hasegawa (centre) scoring in a 2-0 victory
Leicester Tigers v Saracens – Gallagher Premiership – Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium
Leicester players hug after a late penalty try secured a 13-12 Gallagher Premiership victory over Saracens (David Davies/PA)
Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs – Gallagher Premiership – AJ Bell Stadium
Exeter’s Will Witty dives over to score in the Chiefs’ 25-15 Gallagher Premiership victory at Sale (Martin Rickett/PA)
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2021 – Day Four – St Andrews
England’s Danny Willett poses with the trophy on the Swilken Bridge after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Ascot Races – Autumn Racing Weekend – Saturday 2nd October
Vadream ridden by David Egan (centre left) goes on to win The John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes at Ascot (John Walton/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal