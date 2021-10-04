News / World Nobel Prize honours scientists for discovery of temperature and touch receptors By Press Association October 4, 2021, 10:49 am A Nobel Prize medal (AP) The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian. They were cited for their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch. The winners were announced by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Nobel Prize honours scientists for discovery of temperature and touch receptors It’s time we celebrate the unsung pioneer of insulin treatment Aberdeen’s medical pioneers, including John Mallard, have helped millions of people Aberdeen University alumnus John Macleod’s pioneering work brought us the miracle of insulin