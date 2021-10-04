Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021
News / World

Ada Hegerberg says Emma Hayes ‘absolutely right’ over Euro 2022 prize money row

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 11:55 am
Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg (left) and Eugenie Le Sommer celebrate winning the Women’s Champions League final at the Cardiff City Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)
Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg has told UEFA she fully supports Chelsea manager Emma Hayes in the row over prize money for the 2022 European Championships.

UEFA recently announced that the prize pot for next summer’s tournament – which will be staged in England – has increased from £6.9million to £13.7m for the 16 participating countries.

But the amount is a fraction of the £317m which was shared between the 24 teams at the men’s Euro 2020 championship.

Responding to the increase, Blues boss Hayes recently told the BBC: “It is not enough money. It is nowhere near the amount of money that is needed.”

And speaking to the PA news agency, Hegerberg said: “Emma Hayes made a comment on that topic, and she is absolutely right.

“I am a player and from my perspective my job is to perform. But what is important in this subject is we are not in a position where we should be thankful about everything that is given to us.

“I know without performance nothing follows after, but that doesn’t mean you have to be thankful. Some things should be a bare minimum.”

“But I am looking at it in a positive manner. I have grown incredibly, as a woman and as a footballer, and it gives me strength for the next years because it has shaped me.

“I have missed the football, the fans, my team-mates and I will never ever take football for granted again. I am pumped, buzzing and ready to give the best of myself for the next part of my career.”

Hayes’ Chelsea, beaten in last season’s final by Barcelona, have been drawn in Group A with Wolfsburg, Juventus and Swiss side Servette. Arsenal will play Barcelona, Hoffenheim and HB Koge of Denmark in their group matches.

All 61 games will be shown live following a landmark agreement with streaming platform Dazn and partner YouTube.

“I feel like we have been ready for this opportunity for some years now,” added Hegerberg. “It is a huge deal and I am beyond excited.

“It provides us with a platform and puts positive pressure on us in order to perform, train harder and that is something I always focus on – how can we improve the game and stay at the highest level.

