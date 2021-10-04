Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, October 5th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Villarreal sign former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 4:07 pm
Former Tottenham man Serge Aurier has joined Villarreal (Alex Livesey/PA)
Former Tottenham man Serge Aurier has joined Villarreal (Alex Livesey/PA)

Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has joined Villarreal, the Spanish club have announced.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after his Spurs contract was terminated by mutual consent at the end of August.

He initially moves to Unai Emery’s Europa League holders on a deal until the end of the season, with the option for two further campaigns.

Villarreal sit 11th in LaLiga after taking 11 points from their opening seven games and are bottom of Champions League Group F following a draw with Atalanta and defeat to Manchester United.

Aurier will join up with his new team-mates after the international break, having been selected by Ivory Coast for two World Cup qualifiers against Malawi.

The right-back, who captains his country and has won 70 caps, spent four years at Tottenham after arriving from Paris St Germain in August 2017.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]